Solar2D is a Lua based game engine with focus on ease of iterations and usage
This is a fully open source project that is forked of the well established and widely used Corona SDK game engine, which is no longer commercially supported. Development is lead by Vlad Shcherban, former technical lead engineer at Corona Labs Inc. If you are using this engine, consider supporting its development.
Cross-platform
Develop for mobile, desktop, and connected TV devices with just one code base: iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, macOS, Windows, Linux or HTML5.
Build Fast
Update your code, save the changes, and instantly see the results in our instant-update Simulator. When you're ready to test on real devices, build and deploy your app just once and then see code/assets update automatically, all over your local network. It's like magic.Live Builds in actions
Plugins for all needs
Select from numerous plugins which extend the Solar2D core for features like in-app advertising, analytics, media, and much more. A vast variety of plugins is available via Solar2D free directory or third party stores, like Solar2D Marketplace and Solar2D Plugins.
Call any native library
If it’s not already in the core or supported via a plugin, you can call any native (C/C++/Obj-C/Java) library or API using Solar2D Native.
Production ready
Solar2D is official fork of Corona SDK, which has been in active development for over 10 years, and used by hundreds of thousands of apps and developers.
Lua-based
Lua is an open source scripting language designed to be lightweight, fast, yet also powerful. Lua is currently the leading scripting language in games and has been utilized in Warcraft ™, Angry Birds ™, Civilization ™ and many other popular franchises.
Completely free
No hidden fees, charges, or royalties. No matter if you are an indie developer or a large publisher, you will never pay for using the engine.
Privacy aware
Solar2D would not track your users. No anonymized data gathering, no server calls. Nothing. Games you build only make network requests you asked for.
Community
Join a vibrant community of thousands developers using Solar2D for live games on Forums or Discord chat.
Open Source
All source code and resources are available under MIT license.
Support the Project
Solar2D development is sponsored by its users. Support the project on GitHub Sponsors or Patreon.
Download Lastest Solar2D Simulator