Cross-platform Develop for mobile, desktop, and connected TV devices with just one code base: iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, macOS, Windows, Linux or HTML5.

Build Fast Update your code, save the changes, and instantly see the results in our instant-update Simulator. When you're ready to test on real devices, build and deploy your app just once and then see code/assets update automatically, all over your local network. It's like magic. Live Builds in actions

Plugins for all needs Select from numerous plugins which extend the Solar2D core for features like in-app advertising, analytics, media, and much more. A vast variety of plugins is available via Solar2D free directory or third party stores, like Solar2D Marketplace and Solar2D Plugins.

Call any native library If it’s not already in the core or supported via a plugin, you can call any native (C/C++/Obj-C/Java) library or API using Solar2D Native.

Production ready Solar2D is official fork of Corona SDK, which has been in active development for over 10 years, and used by hundreds of thousands of apps and developers.

Lua-based Lua is an open source scripting language designed to be lightweight, fast, yet also powerful. Lua is currently the leading scripting language in games and has been utilized in Warcraft ™, Angry Birds ™, Civilization ™ and many other popular franchises.

Completely free No hidden fees, charges, or royalties. No matter if you are an indie developer or a large publisher, you will never pay for using the engine.

Privacy aware Solar2D would not track your users. No anonymized data gathering, no server calls. Nothing. Games you build only make network requests you asked for.

Community Join a vibrant community of thousands developers using Solar2D for live games on Forums or Discord chat.